Lumsden and Burrage carry British hopes after enjoying progress in W60 Shrewsbury tournament

Maia Lumsden and Jodie Burrage will carry British hopes into the second round of the Budgen Motors World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament today.

Lumsden, 21, winner of a $25,000 event at The Shrewsbury Club in November, is relishing being back in familiar surroundings which clearly bring out the best in her.

The Scot beat Italian Anastasia Grymalska, a player ranked more than 100 places higher, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to claim a notable first round victory.

Burrage, 19, having progressed from the qualifying rounds, then impressed to join Lumsden in the last 16 of the prestigious $60,000 tournament.

Burrage was leading Valentini Grammatikopoulou, who represented Greece in the Fed Cup last week, 6-3, 4-0 when her opponent, ranked nearly 200 places higher, retired through injury.

Next up for Burrage, who has a current ranking of 369, is third seed Tereza Smitkova from the Czech Republic today.

Lumsden produced a determined display, winning the last six games in a row to take the decisive final set, just after requiring treatment from the physio for a calf injury towards the end of the second set.

“I’m really happy to win, to come through that match,” said Lumsden, currently ranked 344 in the world. “After the second set, I wasn’t sure as I hurt my calf a little bit. In the third set, I just tried to be more attacking and keep the points shorter.

“I think the fact that I was having to attack more actually helped because that’s what I was doing well when I won the first set. It made me be more attacking. I’m happy I did that. I was just trying to enjoy it out there as well because it was such a good crowd again watching. It’s great to be back at the club again.”

Lumsden will now face Kathinka Von Deichmann, from Liechtenstein, today after the eighth seed recovered from losing the opening set to beat Laura Robson 6-7, 7-6, 6-0.

Robson, drawn as a lucky loser from the players beaten in the second qualifying round on Monday, was on court for two and a half hours, her third match in two days, after making Shrewsbury her comeback tournament, her first event since hip surgery in July.

The three other British players in the main draw were also knocked out. Naomi Broady lost 6-4, 6-3 to Raluca Georgiana Serban from Cyprus, who will now meet fifth seed Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov in round two after the Spanish player overcame Francesca Jones 6-3, 6-0.

Freya Christie, a finalist at The Shrewsbury Club in 2015, was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by French player Myrtille Georges, a lucky loser from the qualifying rounds who benefited from the withdrawal of Sabine Lisicki.

The tournament’s top two seeds signalled their intent by losing just four games between them in easing through to the second round.

Belgian Yanina Wickmayer, currently ranked 126 in the world having been as high as 12, beat Dutch opponent Lesley Kerkhove 6-2, 6-1.

Second seed Vitalia Diatchenko, from Russia, ranked just one place below Wickmayer, produced a strong performance to get the better of Italian Martina Di Giuseppe 6-1, 6-0.

Today’s second round matches start at 10am, with admission free for spectators to enjoy the action from courtside seating.