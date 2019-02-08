Match Preview: Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are searching for three points in a key relegation clash against Bristol Rovers.

Town’s 3-0 home defeat against promotion favourites Luton, saw Sam Ricketts’ side plummet to 23rd in the table.

Bristol Rovers who are managed by former Shrewsbury defender Graham Coughlan, occupy 20th place; so, both teams are in desperate need of points.

Shrewsbury can welcome Anthony Grant and Mat Sadler back into the fold. The duo were suspended for the 3-2 defeat against Wolves.

Jonathan Mitchell, Scott Golbourne, and Ro Shaun Williams are set to return; after the trio were ineligible to feature in midweek.

Romain Vincelot was forced off against Wolves with a knee injury, and the club are awaiting results of the scan.

Striker Stefan Payne cannot feature against his parent club, but Dave Edwards is fully fit from a groin problem. Lenell John-Lewis is a long-term absentee.

Town has only emerged victorious once in their last 18 league visits. But that victory came in this fixture last season; Omar Beckles and Aristote Nsiala were on target in a 2-1 win.

The home side could welcome back midfielder Stuart Sinclair, who has missed the last month of action with concussion.

Coughlan handed a debut to ex Town Captain Abu Ogogo in the 2-1 away victory over Southend; and he is likely to line-up against his old side.

Possible Line Ups:

Bristol Rovers: (4-4-2)

13. Bonham, 22. Partington, 5. Craig, 4. Lockyer, 3. Holmes-Dennis, 33. Rodman, 25. Ogogo, 8. O. Clarke, 7. Sercombe, 20. Reilly, 10. Nichols

Subs: 6. Upson, 14. Lines, 15. J. Clarke, 17. Jakubiak, 19. Clarke-Harris, 21. Smith, 24. Sinclair

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 23. Golbourne, 11. Campbell, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Mitchell, 2. Williams, 4. Edwards, 7. Whalley, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 28. Laurent,

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Burton

Blackpool V Walsall

Bradford V Fleetwood

Charlton V Southend

Doncaster V Peterborough

Gillingham V Barnsley

Luton V Wycombe

Oxford V Sunderland

Plymouth V Portsmouth

Rochdale V Coventry

Scunthorpe V Accrington

Preview by: Ryan Hillback