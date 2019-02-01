Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Luton Town

Following a chaotic transfer deadline day, Shrewsbury Town prepare to take on promotion favourites Luton.

The arrival of Tyrese Campbell was a welcome addition to the Shrewsbury Town ranks, as he is highly rated by parent club Stoke City.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell and defender Ro Shaun Williams were also drafted in; with all three pushing for debuts.

Midfielder Dave Edwards could remain unavailable with a groin injury, whilst Lenell John-Lewis is a long-term absentee.

Winger Shaun Whalley is pushing for a recall to the starting eleven, after fully recovering from a hamstring problem.

Scott Golbourne could make his Shrewsbury Town debut; whilst Stefan Payne is likely to make his second debut.

Shrewsbury have a poor record against the Hatters – winning just two of their previous 15 meetings.

Their last home win against Mick Harford’s came in August 2014 when Jordan Clark scored a brace during a 2-0 win.

Luton were also busy on transfer deadline day. The table-toppers drafted in Alex Baptiste, Jason Cummings, and Aaron Connelly.

The latter on loan from Premier League Brighton, will have to wait for his debut due to a hamstring injury.

Striker Danny Hylton could return after serving a four-match suspension, but Elliot Lee (hamstring) and Harry Cornick (ankle) are not fit.

Midfielder George Thorne is available again after missing the 3-2 victory against Portsmouth, as he was attending the birth of his child.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

15. Arnold, Williams, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 7. Whalley, Golbourne, 28. Laurent, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 16. Vincelot, 17. Smith, 20. Holloway, 29. Norburn, Mitchell, Campbell, Payne

Luton Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

36. Shea, 7. Stacey, 6. Pearson, 5. Bradley, 2. Justin, 4. McCormack, 17. Ruddock, 11. Shinnie, 8. Berry, 25. Lualua, 19. Collins

Subs: 3.Potts, 9. Hylton, 24. Thorne, 28. Jones, 40. Isted, Baptiste, Cummings

Other League One Fixtures:

Accrington V Blackpool

Barnsley V Scunthorpe

Burton V Oxford

Coventry V Gillingham

Fleetwood V Charlton

Peterborough V Plymouth

Portsmouth V Doncaster

Southend V Bristol Rovers

Sunderland V AFC Wimbledon

Walsall V Rochdale

Wycombe V Bradford

Preview by: Ryan Hillback