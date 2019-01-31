Transfer Deadline Day: Shrewsbury Town Updates

It’s January transfer deadline day with the window closing at 11pm tonight, Ryan Hillback will provide updates throughout the day on the incomings and outgoings at Shrewsbury Town.

Clubs up and down the country will be desperate to secure those deadline day signings, that could help them with promotion or stave off relegation.

Shrewsbury Town will be no different, as Sam Ricketts is expected to make at least one deadline day capture; whilst players who are not part of his first team plans will be looking for moves.

Here is the latest:

Former Shrewsbury Town Captain moves to Bristol Rovers

Abu Ogogo who left Town for Coventry City in the summer, has moved to Bristol Rovers on a free transfer.

The former Dagenham Captain and Arsenal trainee, featured sporadically for the Sky Blues – making 14 appearances.

Ogogo spent three years at Shrewsbury, featuring 124 times and scoring on five occasions.

Shrewsbury Town loan Derby County stopper Jonathan Mitchell

The 24-year-old joins the club until the end of the season, and will provide competition for a starting birth alongside Steve Arnold and Reice Charles-Cook.

Mitchell began his career at Newcastle United but did not break through to the first team. He took in loan spells at Workington before moving to Derby in 2014.

He has made five appearances for the Championship club, and enjoyed successful loans at Luton and Oxford.

Mitchell was called up to the England U21 squad for games against Kazakhstan and Bosnia in 2017.

Shrewsbury Town resign Stefan Payne

Town were expected to draft in a deadline day striker, but not many will have predicted the loan return of Stefan Payne.

The 27-year-old fired 16 goals in 63 appearances for Shrewsbury across two spells, but departed for Bristol Rovers last summer.

Payne has not been as free-scoring as he would have liked for The Gas; netting just three times in 27 matches.

The Lambeth born striker made his name in non-league following spells with Gillingham and Fulham.

Payne joined Barnsley in 2016 – but couldn’t find the back of the net in 12 games. He has notched 64 times in 251 career fixtures.

Could Lee Angol be set for a move?

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy product, was left out of the squad against Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Angol has found regular goal scoring hard to come by, netting just four in 25 appearances since his arrival in the summer.

He is behind Fejiri Okenabirhie, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, and Sam Smith in the pecking order; whilst Town are thought to be keen on adding another striker to their ranks.

It is understood that Angol is of interest to his former club Mansfield, whilst Gillingham are linked should ex Town man Tom Eaves leave for Sunderland.