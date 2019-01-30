Shrewsbury Town swoop for defensive duo

Shrewsbury Town have bolstered their defensive options by bringing in Ro Shaun Williams and Scott Golbourne.

The arrivals will be a welcome boost to the club, with Shrewsbury leaking goals in recent matches.

It was like the parting of the red sea against Bradford City, as Town conceded four goals against the Bantams.

Ro Shaun Williams joins on a permanent deal from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 20-year-old did not make an appearance for United’s first team, but starred for the U23’s.

Williams joined Jose Mourinho’s side for the USA tour in pre-season; and will be undoubtedly looking forward to securing regular football.

Golbourne, a former teammate of Sam Ricketts at Wolves, is an experienced campaigner with more than 400 career league appearances to his name.

The ex Bristol City defender has been without a club since leaving Ashton Gate in the summer.

Golbourne had been on trial at Town and featured in a reserve clash against Bournemouth last week. He signs until the end of the campaign.

Both could make their debuts against promotion favourites Luton at the weekend.

Article by: Ryan Hillback