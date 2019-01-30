Former Shrewsbury Town Manager set to take over at Port Vale

Former Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey is reportedly set to take the reins at League Two Port Vale.

The 54-year-old appears set for a swift return to football management as Port Vale look for a new boss following Neil Aspin’s resignation.

Askey was sacked by Shrewsbury Town in November after just 21 games in charge, which yielded a 23.8% win rate.

He has a fairly strong association with the Valliant’s as he began his playing career there, whilst his father Colin Askey made over 200 appearances for the club in the 1950s.

But John Askey is synonymous with Macclesfield Town who he guided to the football league in 2018.

Port Vale are struggling for form in League Two and currently occupy 18th place.

Article by: Ryan Hillback