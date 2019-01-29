Match Report: Bradford City 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

A thrilling contest at Valley Parade sees Shrewsbury Town fall to a disappointing defeat against Bradford City.

Sam Ricketts is likely to lament his defence, with Shrewsbury producing a catalogue of errors to concede sloppy goals.

Jack Payne gave Bradford a first half lead, but Fejiri Okenabirhie scored his first of three to peg back the home side. Lewis O’Brien restored Bradford’s advantage, with Eoin Doyle seemingly securing three points.

But the Fejiri Okenabirhie show continued, as the former Dagenham man reduced the arrears with an expertly taken free-kick.

And it appeared Shrewsbury were going to get out of jail as they were awarded a 92nd minute penalty; which Okenabirhie duly converted.

However, in the dying embers of the match, Shrewsbury’s lackadaisical defending allowed David Ball to score a dramatic late winner.

Sam Ricketts named the same eleven that drew 2-2 with Wolves at the weekend. Youngster James Rowland was given a place on the bench, as Town allowed Abo Eisa to join League Two Colchester United on loan. Lee Angol was left out of the 18.

Neither side managed to get a foothold in the early stages of the contest. Shrewsbury had the games first decent opportunity when Ollie Norburn fed Fejiri Okenabirhie. The striker attempted an ambitious low drive which was comfortably saved by Richard O’Donnell.

Bradford were fairly anonymous in an attacking sense, but a calamitous error led to them taking an undeserved lead. The Bantams cleared Shrewsbury’s poor free-kick to David Ball, who produced a long diagonal pass. James Bolton swung a leg and mistimed his clearance which allowed Jack Payne to seize control. The Huddersfield loanee converted his ninth goal for the home side despite the best endeavourers of Omar Beckles.

The goal appeared to give David Hopkin’s men confidence, and Steve Arnold had to be alert to deny David Ball.

But Shrewsbury were showing some attacking promise of their own. Fejiri Okenabirhie may claim it was a shot, but his whipped ‘cross’ sailed narrowly wide of former Walsall stopper Richard O’Donnell’s goal.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will undoubtedly be pleased with Greg Docherty’s progress. The Rangers loanee has been a masterstroke loan capture for the club, and he proved his qualities once more to assist the equaliser. Wonderful football from Shrewsbury in the middle of the park, resulted in a military precision through ball from Docherty which carved open the Bradford defence. Fejiri Okenabirhie kept his composure to slot under O’Donnell and into the back of the net.

Just as Shrewsbury were beginning to take charge, Bradford responded to the threat. Jack Payne’s jinking run resulted in a strike which was well held by Steve Arnold. Then the home outfit took the lead. Hurried defending from Town resulted in Lewis O’Brien being given the time to arrow an angled effort beyond the reaches of Steve Arnold.

The home side adapted well to the second half. Jack Payne’s deep corner saw Anthony O’Connor use all of his neck muscles to connect with a header, but the ex Aberdeen man didn’t trouble Steve Arnold.

Shrewsbury demonstrated their attacking prowess on numerous occasions, but their shambolic defending proved to be their undoing once again. On the hour mark no one closed down Jack Payne whose deflected strike fell kindly to Eoin Doyle. The former Portsmouth man couldn’t miss from close range as he made it 3-1 to the hosts.

But Bradford’s defence was also vulnerable, and this allowed Shrewsbury to flourish in a forward sense. Hope Akpan halted Ryan Haynes’ progress, and Town had a free-kick from roughly 25 yards. Step forward Fejiri Okenabirhie who powered a sublime set-piece beyond Richard O’Donnell’s outstretched fingertips.

This game could have easily ended in a cricket score. Haphazard defending from Shaun Whalley eventually saw Eoin Doyle have all the time in the world inside the box, but the striker somehow placed his shot into the grateful arms of Steve Arnold.

Shrewsbury continued to pour men forward in search of an equaliser, and they found it in injury time. Shaun Whalley’s intricate run was abruptly halted by Paul Caddis, and Fejiri Okenabirhie rifled down the middle to complete his hattrick.

It looked as if Fejiri Okenabirhie had saved his teams blushes, but former Manchester City striker David Ball had other ideas.

He played a one two from a throw-in, and skipped forward unchallenged before arching a low shot into the left corner.

Sam Ricketts will understandably be furious at his sides inability to nullify the opposition. He will hope his team can make amends at home to Luton on Saturday, whilst Bradford travel to Wycombe.

The defeat sees Town drop to 19th – outside of the relegation zone only on goal difference. Bradford rise to 21st.

Attendance: 14,906

Team Line Ups:

Bradford City: (4-2-3-1)

1. O’Donnell, 38. Caddis, 22. Knight-Percival, 6. A. O’Connor, 25. Woods (71), 39. O’Brien, 21. Akpan, 40. Ball, 10. Payne (91), 23. Wood, 9. Doyle (81)

Subs: 3.Chicksen (71), 5. P. O’Connor (91), 12. Miller (81), 13. Wilson, 18. Anderson, 24. Devine, 36. Colville

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

15. Arnold, 5. Sadler (57), 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 3. Haynes (75), 28. Laurent (45), 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 7. Whalley (75), 16. Vincelot, 17. Smith (57), 20. Holloway (45), 27. Sears, 30. Charles-Cook, 35. Rowland

Other League One Results:

Blackpool 2 – 2 Wycombe

Bristol Rovers 2 – 2 Peterborough

Gillingham 0 – 0 Accrington

Luton 3 – 2 Portsmouth

Oxford 2 – 2 Barnsley

Report by: Ryan Hillback