Match Preview: Bradford City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town travel to relegation threatened Bradford City in search of three points on Tuesday night.

Shrewsbury Town were just 15 minutes away from a famous FA Cup scalp at the weekend; with Greg Docherty and Luke Waterfall steering Sam Ricketts’ side 2-0 ahead.

But Wolves finished strongly and managed to avoid a cup elimination, meaning a replay will take place at Molineux a week on Tuesday.

Whilst Ricketts will have one eye on tonight’s FA Cup Round 5 draw; he will be keen to register three points against the Bantams in order to put some daylight between his outfit and the sides in the bottom four.

The former Wales international has confirmed that Dave Edwards will be absent once more with a groin injury.

Edwards missed the tie against his former club, and also the drab 0-0 clash against Blackpool.

Winger Shaun Whalley made his comeback from the bench at the weekend, and is likely to perform a similar role on Tuesday night. Striker Lenell John-Lewis is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.

On loan Reading striker Sam Smith is likely to return to the squad after being ineligible to feature against Wolves.

Tom Bradshaw’s double helped Shrewsbury to a 2-1 away victory in March 2011 – the last time Town won at Valley Parade.

Former Walsall keeper Richard O’Donnell has returned to the Bradford squad after overcoming a shoulder injury.

Bradford boss David Hopkin could hand a home debut to full-back Calum Woods – who recently joined the Yorkshire outfit on loan from Preston North End.

The home side who occupy 23rd position in League One, drew 1-1 with Burton Albion in their last game.

Possible Line-Ups:

Bradford City: (4-2-3-1)

1. O’Donnell, 38. Caddis, 6. A. O’Connor, 22. Knight-Percival, 25. Woods, 21. Akpan, 39. O’Brien, 40. Ball, 10. Payne, 23. Wood, 9. Doyle

Subs: 4. McGowan, 5. P. O’Connor, 12. Miller, 13. Wilson, 18. Anderson, 24. Devine, 36. Colville

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

15. Arnold, 6. Beckles, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 13. Bolton, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 3. Haynes, 28. Laurent, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 16. Vincelot, 17. Smith, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 30. Charles-Cook

Other League One Fixtures:

Blackpool V Wycombe

Bristol Rovers V Peterborough

Gillingham V Accrington

Luton V Portsmouth

Oxford V Barnsley

Preview by: Ryan Hillback