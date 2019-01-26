Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Wolves

Shrewsbury Town squandered a two-goal lead, but Sam Ricketts will undoubtedly be proud of his side’s effort.

Greg Docherty and Luke Waterfall had Town fans dreaming of another cup upset as Shrewsbury found themselves 2-0 up with just 15 minutes left.

But the Premier League outfit showed their credentials as Mexican international Raul Jimenez halved the deficit.

Shrewsbury tried desperately to hold on for a famous win, but full-back Matt Doherty notched an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

Former Wolves captain Sam Ricketts named the same eleven that drew 0-0 against Blackpool.

A raucous atmosphere in the stands didn’t seem to fire up either set of players in the opening stages; with no clear-cut chances produced.

The visitors created the game’s first opportunities. Spaniard Adama Traore spun his marker and produced a marauding run forward. His threaded pass through to Helder Costa resulted in a poor touch from the ex Monaco loanee and a half-hearted penalty shout which was rightly turned down.

Then Matt Doherty pulled the ball back for Adama Traore whose effort comfortably cleared the crossbar.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side continued to push forward, but Shrewsbury’s stoic defence saw Wolves revert to long distance attempts.

Shrewsbury’s first attacking foray saw the ball fall kindly to defender Omar Beckles, but his drive was blocked by the opposing defence.

Rangers loanee Greg Docherty was next to try his luck, but former England stopper John Ruddy shifted his feet well to claim the ball.

The second half was a much livelier affair and Town wasted little time in making the fans believe a cup scalp was on.

In the 47th minute, Fejiri Okenabirhie sent Greg Docherty clear. The midfielder smashed a deflected effort from a tight angle beyond the reaches of John Ruddy.

Wolves should have been level moments later. Matt Doherty floated an accurate delivery onto the head of Helder Costa, but the Portuguese was denied by a tremendous stop from Steve Arnold.

But Shrewsbury Town continued to press and work opportunities. Luke Waterfall’s header narrowly missed the target, as the home fans cranked up the atmosphere.

Sam Ricketts will have been well aware prior to kick-off, that his side would need some luck to produce a result.

The financial muscle and attacking quality of Wolves was always likely to cause the home side problems.

And Ricketts’ opposite number couldn’t quite believe that substitute Raul Jimenez skewed wide from 12 yards.

What happened next sent the home fans into rapturous. Ollie Norburn’s whipped corner was put on a plate for Luke Waterfall as the defender planted a header into the back of the net. It sparked wild celebrations in the home end, as Shrewsbury were left dreaming of another cup upset.

However, Wolves responded to the two-goal deficit. Raul Jimenez found himself some room inside the box, and struck an effort into the ground and beyond Steve Arnold.

And Shrewsbury’s hearts were broken in the dying embers of the contest. A cross from the right was nodded home by Irish international Matt Doherty.

Town can be proud of giving a Premier League side a real fright. They will get another opportunity to beat their neighbours with the replay taking place a week on Tuesday.

Shrewsbury return to league action on Tuesday night as they visit Bradford. Wolves are at home to West Ham.

Attendance: 9,503 (1,641 away fans)

Team Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

15. Arnold, 6. Beckles, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 13. Bolton, 8. Docherty (96), 42. Grant, 29. Norburn (87), 3. Haynes, 28. Laurent, 12. Okenabirhie (81)

Subs: 7. Whalley (81), 9. Angol, 16. Vincelot (87), 20. Holloway (96), 21. Eisa, 27. Sears, 30. Charles-Cook

Wolverhampton Wanderers: (3-5-2)

21. Ruddy, 5. Bennett, 16. Coady, 27. Saiss, 2. Doherty, 32. Dendoncker (59), 8. Neves, 17. Gibbs-White (79), 23. Giles (72), 37. Traore, 10. Costa

Subs: 7. Cavaleiro (72), 9. Jimenez (59), 19. Jonny, 28. Moutinho (79), 29. Vinagre, 31. Norris, 49. Kilman

Other FA Cup Round 4 Results:

(at the time of writing)

Friday:

Arsenal 1 – 3 Manchester United

Saturday:

Accrington 0 – 1 Derby

Brighton 0 – 0 West Brom

Doncaster 2 – 1 Oldham

Manchester City 5 – 0 Burnley

Middlesbrough 1 – 1 Newport

Newcastle 0 – 2 Watford

Portsmouth 1 – 1 QPR

Swansea 4 – 1 Gillingham

Report by: Ryan Hillback