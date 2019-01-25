Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Wolves

Shrewsbury Town prepare to face Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in the eagerly anticipated 4th round FA Cup tie.

It’s the one the fans have been waiting for and with all tickets snapped up the stage is set for another cup shock.

Shrewsbury produced a miracle comeback against Stoke City to reach this round, and Town fans will hope another cup upset is in store.

An unfortunate piece of injury news emerged in the week, as Dave Edwards was forced to rule himself out of the tie against his former club.

The midfielder missed the drab 0-0 clash against Blackpool last weekend with a groin injury. Edwards did not want to rush his recovery in order to stay fit for the league.

However, Shaun Whalley (hamstring) could return to the squad, after featuring for the reserves in the midweek defeat against Bournemouth.

Striker Lenell John-Lewis will miss the next 12 months of action with a serious knee injury.

New loan signing Sam Smith is cup-tied, as he featured for Oxford United in a previous round, but Romain Vincelot could make the bench.

Town’s last home success against Wolves came in October 1991 as they emerged victorious by three goals to one.

The visitors are injury free but are likely to make changes from the side that beat Leicester City in a thrilling 4-3 win.

French defender Willy Boly is suspended after seeing red in the defeat against Manchester City.

Wolves are enjoying a successful return to the Premier League and currently occupy 8th place.

Possible Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

15. Arnold, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 3. Haynes, 28. Laurent, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 30. Charles-Cook, Vincelot

Wolverhampton Wanderers: (3-5-2)

21. Ruddy, 5. Bennett, 16. Coady, 27. Saiss, 2. Doherty, 32. Dendoncker, 8. Neves, 17. Gibbs-White, 37. Traore, 9. Jimenez, 10. Costa

Subs: 7. Cavaleiro, 11. Patricio, 18. Jota, 19. Jonny, 23. Giles, 28. Moutinho, 29. Vinagre

Other FA Cup Round 4 Fixtures:

Friday:

Arsenal V Manchester United

Bristol City V Bolton

Saturday:

Accrington V Derby

AFC Wimbledon V West Ham

Brighton v West Brom

Doncaster V Oldham

Manchester City V Burnley

Newcastle V Watford

Portsmouth V QPR

Swansea V Gillingham

Millwall V Everton

Sunday:

Crystal Palace V Tottenham

Chelsea V Sheffield Wednesday

Monday:

Barnet V Brentford

Preview by: Ryan Hillback