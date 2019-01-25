Grasshoppers maintain grip on Wrekin Indoor League trophy

Grasshoppers maintained their grip on the Wrekin Indoor League trophy with a dominant display in the final against Albrighton.

It means they are now champions of all four Indoor leagues across Shropshire – so go forward to represent the county in the regional rounds of the national competition.

They took control of the Wrekin final after winning the toss with an impressive batting display which saw Joe Yapp, Jack Edwards and Craig Heath all unbeaten on 25 as they finished on 124-1 from their 11 overs.

That total proved too much for Albrighton who were bowled out for 35 in reply with Andy Harrison claiming 3-13.

Grasshoppers had beaten Lilleshall the previous week in the semi-finals, while Albrighton got the better of Shifnal in their game.

Grasshoppers have also won the Wheatland Indoor League, the Pontesbury Indoor League and the North Shropshire Indoor League in the past 12 months.

The other game on the night was the play-off games for the sides which finished third in the two pools before Christmas.

Worfield battled first and rattled up 142-3 with Will Cook making an unbeaten 52 while Joe Arnold hit 29. In reply, St Georges were dismissed for 115 with Matt Chesters top scoring with 23.

Report by Dave Ballinger