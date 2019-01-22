Shrewsbury Town snap up midfielder Romain Vincelot

Shrewsbury Town has completed the signing of veteran midfielder Romain Vincelot on an 18-month deal.

The 33-year-old becomes the third midfielder to arrive at Shrewsbury this window, following the signings of Brad Walker and Dave Edwards.

Vincelot joins a free contract after his deal at Crawley was terminated. He began his career in his native France with Chamois Niortais and Gueugnon, before moving to Dagenham and Redbridge in in 2010.

The 5ft 11 midfielder, who can also operate in defence, made his football league debut against Shrewsbury Town.

Vincelot, who also had a loan spell at Gillingham, spent two years at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Bradford City man was a member of the Leyton Orient side that reached the 2014 League One play-off final, and would later go on to become a teammate of Sam Ricketts at Coventry City.

Meanwhile, Town could be on the verge of signing another of Sam Ricketts’ former teammates.

Former Wolves defender Scott Golbourne is on trial at the club, and featured in Tuesday’s reserve clash against Bournemouth.

The 31-year-old has racked up 409 appearances for sides including Bristol City, Barnsley, and MK Dons.

Article by: Ryan Hillback