Shrewsbury Town midfielder joins Dagenham and Redbridge

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Doug Loft has joined National League outfit Dagenham and Redbridge on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has struggled to cement a first team place since arriving from Port Vale in the summer.

He has featured just five times, with the majority of those games coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Loft is no stranger to life in a Dagenham and Redbridge shirt as he made 19 league appearances during a 2009 loan spell.

The former Brighton midfielder had a successful five-year stint at Port Vale. He helped the club reach League One in 2013, and was named player of the year for 2012.

Meanwhile, former Town forward Arthur Gnahoua has signed for League Two Carlisle United on a deal until the end of the season.

Article: Ryan Hillback