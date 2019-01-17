Venues confirmed for Shropshire County Cricket Club’s 2019 fixtures

Shropshire have confirmed their home and away venues for all three competitions during the 2019 season.

A home Twenty20 date against Berkshire at Whitchurch will open the county’s competitive fixtures.

Berkshire will provide the opposition in two T20 matches at Heath Road on Sunday, May 5.

Shropshire’s other home fixture in the competition will be against Herefordshire at Wrekin College on Sunday, May 26, while the county face trips to Oxfordshire on May 6 and Buckinghamshire on June 16 in their quest to qualify for finals day.

Shropshire, having reached the semi-finals of the 50-over Unicorns Trophy last year, will begin this year’s competition with a home tie against Cumberland at Oswestry on Sunday, June 2.

Shropshire’s three-day fixtures in the Unicorns Championship start by facing Dorset at Shrewsbury between June 23-25.

Then comes a trip to Banbury to meet Oxfordshire from July 7-9 ahead of home matches against Cornwall at Bridgnorth between July 21-23 and Berkshire at Shifnal from August 4-6.

Shropshire, who will be captained by Steve Leach for a fourth season, will then travel to Nantwich to take on Cheshire between August 18-20 and Marlborough to face Wiltshire from September 1-3.

Shropshire will prepare for the new season by playing two Twenty20 friendlies at Wrekin College against Worcestershire on Sunday, April 7 and Staffordshire on Sunday, April 28.

SHROPSHIRE 2019 FIXTURES

April 7: Shropshire vs Worcestershire, T20 (friendly), at Wrekin College

April 28: Shropshire vs Staffordshire, T20 (friendly), at Wrekin College

May 5: Shropshire v Berkshire, T20, at Whitchurch CC

May 6: Oxfordshire v Shropshire, T20, at Magdelen College, Oxford

May 26: Shropshire v Herefordshire, T20, at Wrekin College

June 2: Shropshire v Cumberland, Trophy, at Oswestry CC

June 16: Buckinghamshire v Shropshire, T20, at Gerrards Cross CC

June 23-25: Shropshire v Dorset, Championship, at Shrewsbury CC

June 30: Trophy quarter finals

July 7-9: Oxfordshire v Shropshire, Championship, at Banbury CC

July 21-23: Shropshire v Cornwall, Championship, at Bridgnorth CC

August 4-6: Shropshire v Berkshire, Championship, at Shifnal CC

August 11: Trophy semi finals

August 18-20: Cheshire v Shropshire, Championship, at Nantwich CC

August 28: Trophy final

September 1-3: Wiltshire v Shropshire, Championship, at Marlborough CC.