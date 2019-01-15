Shrewsbury Town to sign goalkeeper Charles-Cook

Shrewsbury Town are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook subject to international clearance.

The 24-year-old is well known to Town boss Sam Ricketts as the two were teammates at Coventry City.

Charles-Cook will provide competition with Steve Arnold, following Joel Coleman’s return to managerless Huddersfield.

He began his career at Arsenal but did not make a league appearance, before departing for Bury in 2013.

Charles-Cooks’ spell at Gigg Lane was a short one and he left for Coventry City after featuring just twice.

A three year-spell at Coventry City resulted in 62 appearances. He spent one season at Swindon, and moved to Danish outfit Sonderjyske in October 2018.

Town’s hunt for a new stopper had seen them linked with moves for Rob Lainton and Harry Burgoyne.