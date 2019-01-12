Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 3 Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town were put to the sword by an incisive Charlton Athletic side as the visitors secured a comfortable victory.

The Addicks were rampant as Shrewsbury Town struggled to impose themselves on the match, subsequently being on the end of a heavy defeat.

Lyle Taylor’s 26th minute strike gave Lee Bowyer’s men the lead. Darren Pratley and Karlan Ahearne-Grant put the gloss on a convincing victory.

Sam Ricketts reverted to his usual matchday line-up, making eleven changes from the side that were defeated on penalties by Port Vale.

Dave Edwards was in a Shrewsbury Town matchday squad for the first time since 2007 following his return from Reading. And at 45 years of age, goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne found himself on the substitutes bench, with Joel Coleman returning to parent club Huddersfield.

Despite the eventual scoreline, Town started the game in the ascendancy. Oliver Norburn’s free-kick was scrambled away only as far as Josh Laurent. The former Wigan Athletic midfielder struck an effort just past the post.

Charlton began the barrage of pressure with eight minutes on the clock. A marauding run from Jonny Williams allowed Karlan Ahearne-Grant to receive possession. His precise and controlled effort was tipped over by Steve Arnold.

From the resulting corner, ex Bolton Wanderers midfielder Darren Pratley saw his deflected attempt go behind for another corner which came to nothing.

Charlton needed a vital intervention from their goalkeeper to keep the scores level. Aaron Amadi-Holloway guided a cross towards Josh Laurent and his first-time strike was magnificently stopped by Dillion Phillips.

But with 27 minutes on the clock the visitors deservedly took the lead. Steve Arnold palmed a Karlan Ahearne-Grant shot behind, and Town were punished from the resulting corner. Albie Morgan’s delivery was headed onto his own post by James Bolton, and Lyle Taylor was on hand to apply a simple finish.

Just before the break Ryan Haynes cut inside from the right and let fly. Dillion Phillips turned the ball behind as Charlton preserved their lead.

At the beginning of the second half Karlan Ahearne-Grant seized Oliver Norburn’s terrible back pass. Steve Arnold closed the gap and snuffed out the danger.

Charlton doubled their advantage four minutes later. Jonny Williams’ low cross was not dealt with properly by Luke Waterfall and his clearance kindly fell to Darren Pratley. The experienced campaigner smashed the ball beyond the helpless Steve Arnold.

Shrewsbury were extremely poor in the second half, and Charlton continued to grow in stature.

It could have been 3-0 moments later. The Addicks were causing havoc down the flanks with the latest threat coming from George Lapslie – Lyle Tyler guided an effort just wide.

Lee Bowyer’s men continued to swarm forward. James Bolton sliced a clearance over the crossbar after Lyle Taylor’s dangerous delivery.

Town’s defenders couldn’t cope with the crosses coming into the penalty area. Jonny Williams put the ball on a plate for Patrick Bauer, but the defender planted a header wide.

Charlton put the game to bed with ten minutes to go. James Bolton fouled Karlan Ahearne-Grant inside the area. The former England U19 international did the honours and calmly slotted home.

Certainly, an afternoon to forget for Town who find themselves in 18th place – Charlton remain in 4th. Shrewsbury travel to Stoke on Tuesday to contest the FA Cup 3rd round replay, whilst Charlton welcome Accrington Stanley next Saturday.

Attendance: 5,995 (518 away fans)

Team Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 8. Docherty (59), 42. Grant, 29. Norburn (78), 28. Laurent, 20. Holloway (81), 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 4. Edwards (78), 6. Beckles, 9. Angol (81), 18. Gilliead (59), 21. Eisa, 27. Sears, 45. Coyne

Charlton Athletic: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Phillips, 20. Solly, 5. Bauer, 23. Sarr, 16. Purrington, 4. Bielik (81), 19. Morgan (58), 15. Pratley, 21. Williams (77), 9. Taylor, 18. Ahearne-Grant

Subs: 2. Dijksteel (81), 7. Marshall (77), 10. Clarke, 11. Fosu, 22. Maxwell, 32. Lapslie (58), 37. Hackett-Fairchild

Other League One Results:

Accrington 0 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Barnsley 3 – 0 Bradford

Burton 2 – 3 Gillingham

Coventry 1 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Fleetwood 2 – 2 Oxford

Peterborough 2 – 1 Rochdale

Portsmouth 0 – 1 Blackpool

Southend 2 – 3 Plymouth

Sunderland 1 – 1 Luton

Walsall 1 – 2 Scunthorpe

Wycombe 3 – 2 Doncaster

Report by: Ryan Hillback