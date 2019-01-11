Tickets now available for next month’s World Tour Tennis tournament in Shrewsbury

Tickets are now available for one of the UK’s most prestigious women’s tennis tournaments of the year which is taking place in Shropshire next month.

The Shrewsbury Club has been chosen by the Lawn Tennis Association to host the World Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament between February 11-16.

The $60,000 event, which will include evening matches alongside a busy daytime schedule, is set to feature many leading British players and international tennis stars currently ranked in the world’s top 100.

It will start just two days after Great Britain’s first home tie in the Fed Cup, to be played at the University of Bath, for a quarter of a century.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “We are excited to be staging what is, outside of the grass court season and the Fed Cup, the biggest women’s tennis event in the UK this year.

“We are really proud to be bringing it to Shrewsbury and hope that Shropshire tennis fans will turn out in good numbers to support the tournament and help make it a big success.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to host a much higher profile event which will feature established professional players from the world’s top 100.

“Admission is free for spectators to enjoy both qualifying and rounds one and two. Once we get to the advanced stages, from the quarter-finals onwards, it’s an International Tennis Federation requirement that we need to charge.

“We have been able to negotiate some attractive options with the ITF. A tournament pass to ensure admission throughout the whole week is available for £25 – £15 for club members – while day tickets are also now on sale.”

The Shrewsbury Club will be building stadium seating and offering pre-match entertainment from the quarter-finals onwards.

A number of evening hospitality events will also be held throughout the week, with guests entertained in a heated marquee before moving into the club to enjoy world class tennis at the Sundorne Road venue’s indoor courts.

The tournament will also benefit Shrewsbury Town in the Community, with £1 from every ticket sold donated to the official charity of Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Mr Courteen added: “We think it’s really important that we give something back to the local community.

“We have been hugely impressed with the work done by Jamie Edwards and his Shrewsbury Town in the Community team in utilising the power of sport to engage, inspire and strengthen the local community.

“It’s nice that people can come and watch some fantastic tennis and also know that £1 of what they’ve paid is going towards supporting good causes that the community team are involved in.”