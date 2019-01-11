‘Squash Girls Can’ at Ladies Grass Roots Taster Session

Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball Club are holding a free Ladies Grass Roots Squash Taster event next month.

The event which takes place on Friday 1 February between 7pm – 9.30pm will be a fun and relaxed introduction to squash, with some games and coaching for basic squash skills. It is aimed at ladies looking to try their hand at the game or get back into squash.

Squash is an exciting social sport that can get the heart pumping and the adrenaline flowing, whatever your age or ability. Being based on indoor courts it doesn’t matter what the weather is doing, you can still enjoy a game of squash.

Squash is also a fantastic sport for getting fit, being a great upper and lower body workout, strengthening muscles and burning up to 800 calories per hour!

The free ‘Ladies Grass Roots Squash Taster’ event in Shrewsbury, will also be a chance to socialise with other players and meet new people with a glass of Prosecco and a slice of pizza available for those attending.

Mr Graham Jackson, the chairman of Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball club said:

“We are very much looking forward to hosting this event, and we would love to see more women players taking up this enjoyable and competitive sport.”

Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball club is a non-profit members club based at the Shrewsbury Rugby club grounds, offering squash, racketball and table tennis facilities as well as a range of fitness classes.

They are affiliated with England Squash who are sponsoring the event as part of their ‘Squash Girls Can’ initiative.

The club is located at the Shrewsbury Rugby Club, Sundorne Castle Ground, Newport Road, Shrewsbury.

Anyone interested in attending the event or finding out more about squash in Shrewsbury can visit: http://www.shrewsburysquash.club/