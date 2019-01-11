Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town return to league action tomorrow following a double cup-header, as they entertain Charlton Athletic.

All eyes will be on Dave Edwards, as Shrewsbury Town fans will be hoping to see the former Wolves midfielder in action against the Addicks.

The former Wales international, has not played a minute of competitive action this season; following a knee injury, but is now fully fit.

Town fans will not see fellow new capture Brad Walker, as he has returned to Wrexham on loan to abide by FIFA rules which only allow a player to feature for two separate clubs.

It has been confirmed that Lenell John-Lewis will be out for 12 months with a serious knee injury.

Winger Shaun Whalley (hamstring) is making good progress, but may not be fit in time to face Charlton.

Youngster Cameron Gregory is likely to be on the bench, with goalkeeper Joel Coleman returning to Huddersfield.

The player exodus at Shrewsbury Town is expected to continue, with Luke Hendrie and Bryn Morris likely to leave for Grimsby and Portsmouth respectively.

Shrewsbury fans will have fond memories of Charlton’s last visit to the Montgomery Waters Meadow, as Carlton Morris’ solitary strike helped Town reach the League One play-off final.

Lee Bowyer could hand a debut to goalkeeper Chris Maxwell who signed on loan from Preston North End.

Jason Pearce is absent with an ankle injury, whilst midfielder Ben Reeves has a hamstring problem.

Charlton who currently occupy 4th place, drew 1-1 with Sunderland in their last game.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 18. Gilliead, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 20. Holloway

Subs: 2. Emmanuel, 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 9. Angol, 21. Eisa, 27. Sears, 31. Gregory

Charlton Athletic: (4-1-2-1-2)

Maxwell, 2. Dijksteel, 5. Bauer, 23. Sarr, 20. Solly, 4. Bielik, 19. Morgan, 15. Pratley, 11. Fosu, 9. Taylor, 18. Ahearne-Grant

Subs: 1. Phillips, 7. Marshall, 10. Clarke, 25. Ajose, 32. Lapslie, 37. Hackett-Fairchild, 43. Stevenson

Other League One Fixtures:

Accrington V Bristol Rovers

Barnsley V Bradford

Burton V Gillingham

Coventry V AFC Wimbledon

Fleetwood V Oxford

Peterborough V Rochdale

Portsmouth V Blackpool

Southend V Plymouth

Sunderland V Luton

Walsall V Scunthorpe

Wycombe V Doncaster

Preview by: Ryan Hillback