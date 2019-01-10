Shrewsbury Town terminate Kieran Kennedy contract

Shrewsbury Town has released Kieran Kennedy from his contract as Sam Ricketts continues to trim his squad.

The 25-year-old Manchester born defender struggled to make an impact at Shrewsbury Town, and was mainly restricted to appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Kennedy was unable to dislodge the competition provided by the likes of Mat Sadler, Omar Beckles, and Luke Waterfall.

The former England U19 international began his youth career at Manchester City, and also spent time at Leicester City.

He made his first professional appearance at Scottish side Motherwell and made a total of 25 appearances, before being released in March 2017.

A short spell at non-league AFC Fylde followed and he linked up with John Askey at Macclesfield in 2017.

Following a season at Moss Rose, Kennedy was a reunited with John Askey; but played just one league game.

He joins Zak Jules in being let go by the club; whilst Town also ended their loan agreement with Charlie Colkett.

Article by: Ryan Hillback