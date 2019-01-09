Shrewsbury Town sign midfielder Brad Walker

Shrewsbury Town complete their second signing of the January transfer window, as midfielder Brad Walker signs an 18-month deal.

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign with Wrexham, to abide by FIFA rules that only allow a player to feature for two separate clubs in one season.

Walker has spent the majority of this season on loan at National League Wrexham; and has scored four goals in 21 games.

The Billingham born man began his career at Hartlepool United, and featured 123 times for the club scoring on ten occasions.

During his time with the Pools, Walker won the 2014 League Two Apprentice of the Year award. His form at Hartlepool prompted Wolves to offer him a trial.

The 6ft 1 midfielder moved to Crewe in 2017, and made 34 appearances scoring twice.

Walker becomes Sam Ricketts’ second signing as Town boss, following the emotional return of Dave Edwards.

Shrewsbury are also in the market for a goalkeeper, with Joel Coleman reportedly set to return to Huddersfield. They have been linked with Rob Lainton of Wrexham and Harry Burgoyne of Wolves.

Meanwhile, striker Lenell John-Lewis will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained in the 1-1 draw against Stoke City.