Match Preview: Port Vale V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town contest the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy tonight as they travel to League Two Port Vale.

Sam Ricketts is likely to recall the fringe players that were responsible for reaching this stage.

That would mean starts for the likes of Joel Coleman, Josh Emmanuel, Kieran Kennedy, and Abo Eisa.

Dave Edwards’ second debut could be delayed until the weekend. The former Wales international has not played a competitive game this season due to a knee injury.

Striker Lenell John-Lewis sustained what is thought to be a serious injury against Stoke, and could be out for the rest of the season. Shaun Whalley (hamstring) is still out, but is stepping up his recovery.

Shrewsbury are thought to be on the verge of signing midfielder Brad Walker. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at National League Wrexham.

These sides last met in this competition in December 2017. Louis Dodds and Shaun Whalley were on target in a 2-1 victory.

Port Vale have a near fully fit squad to choose from, with Connell Rawlinson the only injury doubt for Neil Aspin.

The home side who drew 1-1 against Lincoln in their last game, currently occupy 19th place in League Two.

Possible Line-Ups:

Port Vale: (4-1-3-2)

1. Brown, 2. Gibbons, 15. Smith, 5. Legge, 23. Clark, 6. Kay, 4. Joyce, 8. Oyeleke, 11. Hannant, 24. Whitfield, 9. Pope

Subs: 3.Montano, 7. Worrall, 12. Hornby, 16. Pugh, 19. Dodds, 21. Vassell, 22. Conlon

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 27. Sears, 4. Kennedy, 6. Beckles, 21. Eisa, 29. Norburn, 19. Loft, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway, 9. Angol

Subs: 3.Haynes, 5. Sadler, 8. Docherty, 15. Arnold, 28. Laurent, 34. Taylor, 42. Grant

Other Checkatrade Trophy Round 3 Fixtures:

Tuesday:

Accrington V Bury

Cheltenham V Oxford

Northampton V Bristol Rovers

Rochdale V Manchester City U21 (19:00)

Southend V Portsmouth

Sunderland V Newcastle U21

Wednesday:

Chelsea U21 V Peterborough (19:00)

Preview by: Ryan Hillback