Shrewsbury Town complete David Edwards signing

David Edwards’ emotional return to Shrewsbury Town has been officially announced, with the midfielder signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 32-year-old had his contract at Championship Reading terminated by mutual consent, paving the way for an emotional return to Shrewsbury Town.

Edwards’ first spell at Shrewsbury Town was a successful one, as he helped the club earn promotion to League Two.

Following 137 appearances for Town, the midfielder capped 43 times by Wales, moved to Luton.

His spell there was a short one, with Edwards moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was in the same League One title winning team as Sam Ricketts, and he also helped Wolves achieve promotion to the Premier League.

His nine-year spell at Wolves ended in 2017. Edwards featured 32 times across a two-year spell for the Royals.

He has recently overcome a knee injury and could be in line for his second debut at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.