Shrewsbury Golf Club’s new captains’ drive into office

Shrewsbury Golf Club’s new captains’ drove into office on Sunday 6 January cheered on by around 150 members and friends at the first tee at the Condover club.

Captain for 2019 is Geoff Croft, a club member for more than 50 years, who joined as a Junior in 1954. A footballer of renown, sport has featured large in Geoff’s life, and in his prime – playing off five – he represented the club in the Scratch and Handicap Leagues, also playing in the Hargrove Shield.

Lady Captain is Lesley Hyne who follows in the footsteps of her father Bob Kerry, who was club captain in 1982. Lesley took up golf in 2006, joining Shrewsbury Golf Club in 2007, and was delighted to enjoy playing many rounds with her dad before he passed away last February.

Shrewsbury Golf Club is looking to follow up on an excellent 2018 when they won the Hargrove Shield for the first time since 1960 as well as the Shropshire & Hereford County Chronicle Cup Final. They also reached the final of the ladies handicap league, while Linda Mottram became Senior Ladies County Champion.