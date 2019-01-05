Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Stoke City

Shrewsbury Town and Stoke City will have to contest a replay after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Oliver Norburn had Town fans dreaming of another cup upset. The midfielder gave the home side the lead from the spot just before the break.

However, former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Peter Crouch rescued the tie for the Potters, subsequently giving under fire boss Gary Rowett a reprieve.

Sam Ricketts made two changes from the side that featured against Fleetwood in the 0-0 snooze fest. Lenell John-Lewis and Alex Gilliead came in for Fejiri Okenabirhie and Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

Town acclimatised well to the eagerly anticipated tie, seeing plenty of possession without really troubling former Bournemouth keeper Adam Federici.

In the 16th minute striker Lenell John-Lewis was forced off with what appeared to be a serious injury. Following the game, midfielder Anthony Grant admitted the squad were distressed, as John-Lewis looks sent for a prolonged period on the treatment table.

His replacement Aaron Amadi-Holloway almost made an instant impact, but was thwarted by the offside flag.

At the other end, Everton loanee Ashley Williams bulldozed his way forward. The Welsh international let fly from distance, with his effort whistling wide.

Stoke were gaining some momentum. Oliver Norburn’s tame shot allowed Adam Federici to start a quick counter attack. Flamboyant winger Tom Ince found himself clear through, but Steve Arnold palmed his strike to safety.

Then full-back Tom Edwards galloped down the right-hand side. He whipped a cross into the path of former West Brom winger James McClean, but the Irish man squandered an excellent chance from close range.

Shrewsbury soaked up the pressure, and sent their fans into delirium just before the break. Tom Edwards was penalised for a foul on Aaron Amadi-Holloway, and Oliver Norburn stepped up to score his 7th goal of the campaign.

Town’s defenders stood up to the task to nullify Stoke’s threat, as Rowett’s men began the second half on the front foot.

But Shrewsbury should have punished the away sides lapse in concentration. Greg Docherty’s pinpoint pass found its way towards Aaron Amadi Holloway, but the striker’s header looped over the crossbar.

Sensing a cup elimination Gary Rowett sent on the cavalry. And at 37 years of age, Peter Crouch produced another trademark goal.

Diouf’s powerful cross was turned home at the back post by the former England striker; much to the delight of the travelling supporters.

That was the last action of the contest, as both sides were forced to settle for a replay.

Shrewsbury travel to Port Vale on Tuesday in the 3rd round of the Checkatrade Trophy, whilst Stoke visit Brentford next Saturday.

Attendance: 7,512 (1,525 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler (82), 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 18. Gilliead, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 14. John-Lewis (16)

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 6. Beckles (82), 9. Angol (84), 20. Holloway (16, 84), 21. Eisa, 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 21. Eisa, 27. Sears

Stoke City: (4-4-2)

32. Federici, 30. Edwards, 15. Martins Indi (74), 5. Williams, 3. Pieters, 7. Ince, 22. Clucas, 8. Etebo, 11. McClean (74), 9. Afobe (74), 19. Berahino

Subs: 18. Diouf (74), 23. Martina, 25. Crouch (74), 26. Campbell (74), 29. Haugaard, 33. Sorensen, 36. Souttar

Subs Not Used: 23. Martina, 29. Haugaard, 33. Sorensen, 36. Souttar

Other FA Cup Round 3 Results:

(at the time of writing)

Friday:

Tranmere 0 – 7 Tottenham

Saturday:

AFC Bournemouth 1 – 3 Brighton

Burnley 1 – 0 Barnsley

Manchester United 2 – 0 Reading

Sheffield Wednesday 0 – 0 Luton

West Brom 1 – 0 Wigan

West Ham 2 – 0 Birmingham

Accrington 1 – 0 Ipswich

Aston Villa 0 – 3 Swansea

Bolton 5 – 2 Walsall

Brentford 1 – 0 Oxford

Chelsea 2 – 0 Nottingham Forest

Derby 2 – 2 Southampton

Everton 2 – 1 Lincoln

Fleetwood 2 – 3 AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham 1 – 0 Cardiff

Middlesbrough 5 – 0 Peterborough

Report by: Ryan Hillback