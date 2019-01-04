Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City

Shrewsbury Town faces struggling Stoke City in the coveted third round of the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury Town fans will hope that their side can emulate some of the recent FA Cup successes.

Town has knocked out both Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City in past FA Cup exploits; and with Stoke City struggling for form, Town could add another scalp to the list.

However, they will have to approach this match without their top goal scorer Fejri Okenabirhie.

The former Dagenham striker picked up his second booking in the competition during the 1-0 victory against Scunthorpe United.

Winger Shaun Whalley (hamstring) has returned to light training, but will not be fit enough to face the Potteries.

The departure of Zak Jules is likely to be the first of many. Joel Coleman and Josh Emmanuel, on loan from Huddersfield and Ipswich respectively, are expected to return to their parent clubs.

It is the first time these sides have met in eight years – a League Cup tie which Stoke City won by two goals to one. Shrewsbury’s last victory against Stoke was a 1-0 win in January 1992.

Town fans can take comfort from the fact that their side have not lost a 3rd round FA Cup home tie since January 1989.

And Stoke City have been eliminated at this stage of the competition in the last two seasons losing to lower league sides on both occasions.

The visitors are likely to be without central defender Ryan Shawcross due to illness. Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen is likely to miss out with a knock.

Ex Shrewsbury Town man Ryan Woods could start against his old club for the first time since leaving in 2015.

Stoke are not living up to expectations in the Championship, and currently occupy 14th place. They lost 2-0 at home to Bristol City last time out.

The tie kicks-off at 12:30pm due to it being selected for overseas coverage.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 9. Angol, 20. Holloway

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 6. Beckles, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 19. Loft, 27. Sears

Stoke City: (4-3-3)

32. Federici, 23. Martina, 5. Williams, 15. Martins Indi, 3. Peters, 24. Fletcher, 38. Woods, 8. Etebo, 22. Clucas, 9. Afobe, 25. Crouch

Subs: 1. Butland, 7. Ince, 11. McClean, 19. Berahino, 26. Campbell, 30. Edwards, 34. Shenton

Other FA Cup Round 3 Fixtures:

Friday:

Tranmere V Tottenham

Saturday:

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton: (12:30)

Burnley V Barnsley: (12:30)

Manchester United V Reading: (12:30)

Sheffield Wednesday V Luton: (12:30)

West Brom V Wigan (12:30)

West Ham V Birmingham (12:30)

Accrington V Ipswich

Aston Villa V Swansea

Bolton V Walsall

Brentford V Oxford

Chelsea V Nottingham Forest

Derby V Southampton

Everton V Lincoln

Fleetwood V AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham V Coventry

Middlesbrough V Peterborough

Blackpool V Arsenal: (17:30)

Bristol City V Huddersfield: (17:30)

Crystal Palace V Grimsby: (17:30)

Newcastle V Blackburn: (17:30)

Norwich V Portsmouth: (17:30)

Sunday:

Fulham V Oldham

Manchester City V Rotherham

Millwall V Hull

Preston V Doncaster

QPR V Leeds

Sheffield United V Barnet

Woking V Watford

Newport V Leicester: (16:30)

Monday:

Wolves V Liverpool

Preview by: Ryan Hillback