Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do end year on a high

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do finished their 2018 martial arts year on a high with various reasons to celebrate.

Firstly a group of 14 students have passed their colour belt gradings under the judgement of Master Paresh Bhadeshia, who was himself recently promoted to 7th Degree Black Belt.

All 14 students passed after a sharp, confident set of taekwondo sessions. The students are grouped by belt level and age, where appropriate, and are tested on what they have learnt at their martial arts classes held at Oldbury Wells School.

Master Bhadeshia provided the group with encouraging, constructive critique and everyone left feeling exhausted but motivated to improve further.

Meanwhile, instructors Anna Bradford and Gary Plant have selected their Student of the Year, one for the adults and one for the children in the club.

The winners were Tom Hardwidge and Jack Childs.

“We chose Tom because he has the highest grading scores across the club for 2018, and a flawless attitude where he is hungry to learn.”

“Jack was chosen because of his character. He battles with nerves before the gradings but seems to be beginning to see the potential and ability that we see in him” said Bradford.

The club is looking forward to 2019 with more exciting prospects ahead.