Shrewsbury Town confirm Zak Jules Departure

Shrewsbury Town has announced the departure of defender Zak Jules by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old struggled for first team appearances at Montgomery Waters Meadow, and departs after 18 months at the club.

Jules, a Scotland U21 international, began his career at Reading but could break through the first team squad at the Royals.

He impressed on loan at Motherwell, featuring 10 times for the Scottish outfit.

During his time at Shrewsbury Town, Zak Jules took in loans at Chesterfield, Barnet, and Port Vale.