England ladies’ football star ‘excited’ about returning to Telford

One of England’s most famous ladies’ football stars says she is ‘excited’ about returning to Telford to hold another coaching session for local youngsters.

Manchester City midfield giant Jill Scott will be at Telford College’s sports dome on January 4 to lead a soccer roadshow for girls aged between six and 18.

The course, which will run from 4pm to 7pm, costs £20, and includes signed prizes to be won on the day. To reserve a space, email js8soccerschools@gmail.com.

Jill has been a member of the Manchester City team since 2013, winning the Women’s Super League title, and was part of the England team which finished third in the 2015 World Cup.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has 130 international caps, and has scored 20 times for the England team. She also represented Team GB at the London Olympics, and was voted the 2011 FA International Player of the Year.

This will be her second soccer school at Telford College – her last visit to the Haybridge campus sports dome in autumn 2016 was a sell-out.

She said: “I’m excited to be heading back to Telford College for another girls-only soccer coaching session. All abilities are welcome. I absolutely love doing stuff like this. It’s great to see how many girls are now getting involved in the game.

“It was difficult for myself growing up because there were a lot of boys playing and you were the only girl playing.

“But now seeing the girls and talking to their parents, they say their confidence has really gone up because they are around girls and not around boys all the time.”

Telford College principal Graham Guest said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young girls to learn from one of the best. We are delighted that Jill has chosen to return to our campus, and are excited to host what is sure to be another successful and enjoyable day.”

The visit comes just weeks after plans were announced by Shropshire Football Association to turn the college’s Haybridge campus into a ‘football hub’ described as a mini version of the FA’s celebrated national centre of excellence, St Georges Park.