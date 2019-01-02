David Edwards reportedly set for Shrewsbury Town return

Shrewsbury Town fans will hope that the return of David Edwards comes to fruition as rumours continue to swirl.

The Welsh international has made no secret of his desire to one day return to the club where he started his career.

Edwards is finding appearances at Championship Reading hard to come by with the 32-year-old not featuring for the Royals in the league this season.

But an emotional return to Shrewsbury could be on the cards, as Edwards looks set to reunite with Sam Ricketts – a teammate of his at Wolves.

The former Luton Town midfielder spent four years at Shrewsbury Town, making 137 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

He was part of the Town side that achieved promotion to League Two during the 2003/04 campaign.

Following a spell at Luton, Edwards moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers. In a successful nine-year spell, he helped Wolves achieve promotions to the Premier League and Championship.

Off the pitch Edwards has set up an indoor play centre for children. The Little Rascals foundation has also raised thousands of pounds for charities.

Elsewhere, Town has been linked with a loan deal for Wolves keeper Harry Burgoyne. The 22-year-old was in attendance to watch Town’s 0-0 draw with Fleetwood.

Shrewsbury are well stocked in the goalkeeping department. However, Joel Coleman’s lack of game time could see Huddersfield recall him, with Burgoyne arriving to provide competition for Steve Arnold and youngster Cameron Gregory.

Article: Ryan Hillback