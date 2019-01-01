Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 0 Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town begin 2019 with a dull affair as they were unable to break down their opponents.

It was a forgettable start to the year for both Shrewsbury and Fleetwood as neither side could break the deadlock.

Sam Ricketts made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Sunderland at the weekend. Alex Gilliead and Lenell John-Lewis were replaced by Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Fejri Okenabirhie.

A dreary start to the contest set the tone for the remainder of the afternoon. Fejri Okenabirhie’s half volley didn’t trouble Fleetwood stopper Alex Cairns.

At the other end, former Sheffield Wednesday man Ross Wallace swung a corner into the box. Craig Morgan’s header took a deflection and almost found the target, the defender’s rebounded effort was denied by Steve Arnold.

Town’s best first half chance arrived just after the half hour mark. Josh Laurent turned possession over to Aaron Amadi-Holloway. The striker couldn’t score against the club he once represented, with his shot always rising.

Shrewsbury appeared slightly more energetic in the second half. James Bolton found his radar slightly askew following a decent attacking move.

The introduction of Alex Gilliead gave the home side a lift. In the 67th minute the former Newcastle United winger burst forward with his resulting drive narrowly missing the target.

Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town came to life as the game drew to a close. Welshman Wes Burns was prevented from notching an undeserved winner by the quick-thinking Steve Arnold.

Shrewsbury host Stoke City in the FA Cup this weekend, whilst Fleetwood welcome AFC Wimbledon in the same competition.

Attendance: 5,919 (109 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant (45), 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 20. Holloway (55), 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 6. Beckles, 9. Angol (55), 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead (45), 27. Sears

Fleetwood Town (4-4-2)

Alex Cairns, Lewie Coyle, Ashley Eastham, Wes Burns, Ched Evans, Paddy Madden, Craig Morgan, Ross Wallace James Husband, Harrison Biggins, James Wallace

Subs: Paul Jones, Jason Holt, Kyle Dempsey, Conor McAleny, Cian Bolger, Ashley Hunter, Nathan Sheron.

Report by: Ryan Hillback