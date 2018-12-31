Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury Town will be hoping to get 2019 off to the best possible start when Fleetwood Town visit on New Year’s Day.

Sam Ricketts has admitted that there will be a turnover of players in his first January transfer window as a manager.

That process has already begun with the departure of Charlie Colkett. The former Swindon Town loanee has been recalled by Chelsea after he made just one league appearance since joining in the summer.

Shrewsbury are reportedly lining up a move for Blair Alston from Scottish outfit St Johnstone. The 26-year-old midfielder has scored 42 career goals to date in 288 appearances for both St Johnstone and Falkirk.

Striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway could return to the squad after recovering from a sickness bug. Winger Shaun Whalley remains unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Aristote Nsiala scored the game’s only goal in last season’s corresponding fixture. Shrewsbury has won just two of the previous ten meetings between the two sides.

Former Burnley midfielder Dean Marney is suspended for the contest after seeing red in the 5-2 defeat against Portsmouth.

Fleetwood will also have James Husband (hamstring) unavailable. Joey Barton is reportedly set to hand starts to Nathan Sheron and Jason Holt.

The visitors currently occupy 11th place in the League One standings.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 18. Gilliead, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 6. Beckles, 9. Angol, 14. John-Lewis, 20. Holloway, 21. Eisa

Fleetwood Town: (4-4-2)

1. Cairns, 2. Coyle, 20. Morgan, 29. Sheron, 23. Wallace, 22. Hunter, 4. Holt, 27. Biggins, 7. Burns, 9. Evans, 17. Madden

Subs: 5. Eastham, 8. Dempsey, 10. McAleny, 12. Bolger, 16. Jones, 35. Rydel, 38. Wallace

Preview by: Ryan Hillback