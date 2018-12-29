Renowned hockey player joins Shropshire school as high performance coach

A renowned hockey player has started coaching stars of the future at a Shropshire school.

Simon Taylor, who is well known in the county for his decade of work with Shropshire Hockey Association, has taken on the role of High Performance Coach at Ellesmere College.

Mr Taylor will run the Elite Hockey Masterclasses and Fitness for Hockey sessions for pupils at the college throughout the academic year as well as offering private individual or shared coaching sessions.

He said: “A huge passion of mine is to develop the level of hockey played across Shropshire and the surrounding areas, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“The facilities at Ellesmere College are fantastic and the dedication of pupils there has really impressed me so far, they are hungry to improve and we have already started making real progress.

“I will continue to work with clubs and other groups for young people across Shropshire, but this job was something I couldn’t say no to as it combines everything I am working towards in a great setting.

“The hockey coaching team are great and have helped me settle in very quickly, the school itself and staff there do all they can to help pupils excel in what they are good at so I know they will be committed to their hockey as well as their academic studies.

“I am really enjoying it so far and looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year brings and what these talented pupils can achieve.”

Mr Taylor has primarily worked with the Shropshire under 13 and under 14 age groups and continues to do so this coming season.

As well as coaching at a junior level, he has experience coaching many senior club teams and has also represented Shropshire on numerous occasions – at both junior and senior levels.

Brendan Wignall, Headmaster at Ellesmere College, added; “We are delighted to have Simon on board as part of the hockey coaching staff.

“He is an experienced level two hockey coach and is well known throughout Shropshire for his committed work to the sport.

“The pupils are very excited to have the opportunity to work with him and it has been great to see them in action already.”