Match Report: Sunderland 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end a mixed year with a credible draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Four managers, two Wembley visits, and a host of player incomings and outgoings – it has been an eventful year for Shrewsbury Town fans.

But it ended on a positive note, with Town gaining a point in a fixture in which many expected them to lose.

Sam Ricketts made two changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Accrington Stanley. Lenell John-Lewis and Alex Gilliead came in for Fejri Okenabirhie and Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

Town started the match with intent; their energetic approach caused the Black Cats some early problems.

Lenell John-Lewis and Alex Gilliead both flashed useful crosses into the danger area, but Town could not take advantage of the deliveries.

At the other end, talented forward Josh Maja appeared to be clean through on goal, but Anthony Grant produced a superb tackle to nullify the threat.

Shrewsbury took a surprise lead in the 30th minute. Greg Docherty has shown his prowess from dead ball situations, and the Rangers loanee produced another scintillating free-kick. Luke Waterfall rose highest to guide a header beyond the reaches of former Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Sunderland responded to going behind in a positive fashion. Northern Ireland international Tom Flanagan fired narrowly wide following an accurate corner.

The Black Cats moved through the gears and were soon level before the break. Ex Everton full-back Brian Oviedo drove a cross into the danger area, and Josh Maja nodded home from close range.

The beginning of the second half was a subdued affair, with the only action of note seeing Sunderland forced to substitute Brain Oviedo due to injury.

With an hour gone, Town should have been back ahead. Lenell John-Lewis scuffed a brilliant opportunity for the visitors.

Shrewsbury understandably retreated to see the game out, and Max Power’s header wide was the only clear chance in the second half for the hosts.

Josh Maja tumbled to the ground and called for a penalty, but the referee rightly waved play on.

The final chance of the contest, saw Greg Docherty’s deflected cross fall into the grateful arms of Jon McLaughlin.

Shrewsbury will hope to build on the point when they welcome Fleetwood on New Year’s Day, Sunderland travel to Blackpool.

Attendance: 33,288 (697 Town fans).

Team Line Ups:

Sunderland: (4-2-3-1)

1. McLaughlin, 13. O’Nien, 12. Flanagan, 15. Baldwin, 3. Oviedo (50), 6. Cattermole, 27. Power, 11. Gooch (67), 19. McGeady, 7. Maguire (55), 20. Maja

Subs: 5. Ozturk, 8. McGeouch, 9. Wyke (55), 14. Watmore (67), 16. James (50), 17. Sinclair, 25. Ruiter

Subs Not Used: 5. Ozturk, 8. McGeouch, 17. Sinclair, 25. Ruiter

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes (87), 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent (76), 18. Gilliead (67), 14. John-Lewis

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 6. Beckles (87), 9. Angol (76), 12. Okenabirhie (67), 21. Eisa, 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 21. Eisa, 27. Sears

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 0 Blackpool

Accrington 0 – 4 Peterborough

Barnsley 2 – 1 Charlton

Burton 1 – 1 Plymouth

Fleetwood 2 – 5 Portsmouth

Gillingham 1 – 3 Doncaster

Oxford 0 – 2 Bristol Rovers

Rochdale 0 – 4 Bradford

Scunthorpe 1 – 0 Wycombe

Walsall 2 – 2 Luton

Report by: Ryan Hillback