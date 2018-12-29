Match Preview: Sunderland v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be hoping to better their Boxing Day result as they make the long journey to face Sunderland.

Shrewsbury extended their poor away form on Boxing Day, as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Accrington Stanley.

Town are bottom of the away form table, picking up just one victory on the road. Shrewsbury are facing one of the most difficult assignments in League One which will be in front of a bumper crowd.

Striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway has recovered from the illness that forced him off at half-time in midweek.

Shaun Whalley continues to be unavailable due to a hamstring injury, whilst Sam Ricketts must decide whether to reinstall Omar Beckles.

Shrewsbury has not beaten Sunderland in all of the previous 10 meetings. It is the first time these sides have played a league fixture since April 1989.

The home side can welcome back defender Glenn Loovens from a one match ban. Charlie Wyke returned from a knee injury on Boxing Day, and may start.

George Honeyman (ankle) and Adam Matthews (calf) are still on the treatment table.

Sunderland who beat a League One record on Boxing Day with a capacity of over 46,000, currently occupies 3rd place.

Possible Line Ups:

Sunderland: (4-2-3-1)

1. McLaughlin, 13. O’Nien, 12. Flanagan, 15. Baldwin, 3. Oviedo, 27. Power, 6. Cattermole, 11. Gooch, 19. McGeady, 7. Maguire, 20. Maja

Subs: 4. Loovens, 8. McGeouch, 9. Wyke, 14. Watmore, 16. James, 17. Sinclair, 25. Ruiter

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 9. Angol, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Preview by: Ryan Hillback