Match Preview: Accrington Stanley v Shrewsbury Town

The traditional boxing day clash sees Shrewsbury Town travel to Lancashire to face a rejuvenated Accrington Stanley side.

Sam Ricketts is targeting his first away victory, but will face a stern test against football’s biggest little club.

Accrington Stanley, once famed for milk adverts, are now making their mark on the third tier of English football.

Shrewsbury are underdogs for the fixture, but they hold an impressive record against the club, winning 10 of the last 16 meetings.

Town’s only injury absentee is Shaun Whalley, who will miss a month of action with a hamstring injury.

Former Accrington Stanley defender Omar Beckles, was omitted from the squad against Coventry and will be pushing for a recall.

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last seven games against Stanley, and have not lost in this corresponding fixture since October 2008.

The home side are enjoying an impressive debut season in League One, and currently find themselves in 10th place.

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Andy Mangan has been out since October. The 32-year-old made 71 appearances for Town across two spells, scoring 16 times.

John Coleman’s outfit beat relegation candidates Plymouth Argyle 3-0 in their last outing.

Possible Line Ups:

Accrington Stanley: (4-5-1)

30. Ripley, 2. Johnson, 3. Hughes, 4. Ihiekwe, 24. Anderton, 7. Clark, 26. Barlaser, 28. Conneely, 14. Finley, 11. McConville, 29. Kee

Subs: 1. Maxted, 5. Richards-Everton, 8. Brown, 9. Zanzala, 10. Hall, 15. Sykes, 22. Mingoia

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 3. Haynes, 9. Angol, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 23. Colkett

Preview by: Ryan Hillback