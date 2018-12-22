Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Coventry City

Sam Ricketts secures his first victory as Shrewsbury Town boss as the home side sealed a narrow victory against Coventry City.

A crowd of more than 8,000 witnessed Sam Ricketts seal his first victory in charge of Shrewsbury Town.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway notched just after the break as Shrewsbury also record a much-needed clean sheet.

Sam Ricketts made one change from the side that drew 2-2 against Peterborough United. Ryan Haynes started against his former club, whilst Omar Beckles missed the squad.

A tentative opening 20 minutes saw plenty of endeavour from Shrewsbury Town, despite not troubling Lee Burge.

The visitors were on a woeful run of five defeats in their previous six games. Luke Thomas’ tame shot was about as good as it got for Mark Robins’ side in the first half.

At the other end, Shrewsbury continued to press. Anthony Grant is not known for his goalscoring exploits, but he sweetly connected with a volley, and Sky Blues defenders needed to be firm to deny the effort.

Town were presented with a wonderful opportunity to break the deadlock late in the half. Luke Waterfall’s header was hacked off the line by Coventry midfielder Liam Kelly.

Coventry began the second half in a rejuvenated fashion. Oliver Norburn’s lackadaisical touch, allowed Clarke-Harris to race clear. The former Rotherham United striker was denied by quick reactions from Steve Arnold.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 49th minute. A terrific set-piece by midfielder Greg Docherty allowed Aaron Amadi-Holloway to produce a bullet header beyond the reaches of Lee Burge.

Any hopes of Coventry City sparking a revival evaporated when the linesman’s flag went up. Clarke-Harris put the ball in the back of the net after Connor Chaplin’s initial effort, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The rest of the second half lacked any clear-cut chances, but Shrewsbury Town will not mind, as they extended their unbeaten run against Coventry to five games.

Shrewsbury travel to Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day, whilst Coventry welcome Charlton Athletic.

Attendance: 8,083 (1,639 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 3. Haynes (74), 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 12. Okenabirhie (89), 20. Holloway (79)

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel (74), 9. Angol, 14. John-Lewis (79), 18. Gilliead, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears (89)

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead, 23. Colkett

Coventry City: (4-4-2)

1. Burge, 17. Sterling, 4. Willis, 15. Hyam, 12. Brown (92), 23. Thomas (89), 6. Kelly, 20. Bayliss, 16. Ogogo (57), 10. Chaplin, 18. Clarke-Harris

Subs: 2. Grimmer, 11. Hiwula (57), 14. Allassani (89), 25. Westbrooke, 26. Shipley (92), 27. Thompson, 33. Addai

Subs Not Used: 2. Grimmer, 25. Westbrooke, 27. Thompson, 33. Addai

Other League One Results:

Blackpool 0 – 1 Barnsley

Bradford 2 – 0 Scunthorpe

Bristol Rovers 2 – 1 Fleetwood

Charlton 2 – 0 Gillingham

Doncaster 2 – 2 Oxford

Luton 2 – 0 Burton

Peterborough 1 – 1 Walsall

Plymouth 0 – 3 Accrington

Portsmouth 3 – 1 Sunderland

Southend 1 – 2 Rochdale

Wycombe 1 – 2 AFC WImbledon

Report by: Ryan Hillback