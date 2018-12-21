Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Coventry City

Shrewsbury Town will be hoping to give their fans an early Christmas present with victory against Coventry City.

Sam Ricketts heads into his third game as Shrewsbury manager, against a side he finished his playing career with.

The former Wales international made 50 appearances for the Sky Blues during an 18 month plus period.

The contest on Saturday will be played without winger Shaun Whalley who will miss up to a month of action with a hamstring injury.

Hot-shot Feji Okenabirhie has scored in each of the previous six games. He will beat a club record if he finds the next against Coventry.

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last four matches against Coventry. Their previous league win arrived in March 2016; as Sullay Kaikai and Shaun Whalley netted in a 2-1 victory.

The visitors will be without striker Amadou Bakayoko. The former Walsall man suffered a knee injury, when teammate Jordan Willis landed on top of him in training. Willis is out of action himself with an ankle problem.

Playmaker Jodi Jones will be out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, whist Dujon Sterling (ankle and hip) is also unavailable.

Former Shrewsbury Town duo Junior Brown and Abu Ogogo, could feature against the club for the first time since leaving in the summer.

Coventry who lost 2-1 at home to Luton last time out, currently occupy 13th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 20. Holloway, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 3. Haynes, 9. Angol, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 27. Sears

Coventry City: (4-3-3)

1. Burge, 2. Grimmer, 15. Hyam, 5. Davies, 12. Brown, 20. Bayliss, 6. Kelly, 26. Shipley, 23. Thomas, 18. Clarke-Harris, 11. Hiwula

Subs: 3. Mason, 8. Doyle, 10. Chaplin, 14. Allassani, 16. Ogogo, 32. Walters, 33. Addai

Other League One Fixtures:

Blackpool V Barnsley

Bradford V Scunthorpe

Bristol Rovers V Fleetwood

Charlton V Gillingham

Doncaster V Oxford

Luton V Burton

Peterborough V Walsall

Plymouth V Accrington

Portsmouth V Sunderland

Southend V Rochdale

Wycombe V AFC Wimbledon

