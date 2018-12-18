Moreton Hall student selected for Warwickshire County Cricket Academy

It’s been quite a year for Moreton Hall Sixth Former and International sportswoman, Milly Home, and it looks as if 2019 is going to be even more special with her selection to the Warwickshire County Cricket Club’s Academy U19’s programme.

Passionate about both Cricket and Lacrosse, this summer Milly represented the England U19s at the U20 European Lacrosse Championships in Poland. The England team were crowned European Champions and Milly was awarded the ‘Best U20 Attacker in Europe’ award. The Summer also saw Milly make her debut for Warwickshire Women’s 1st XI cricket team where she was awarded the prestigious ‘U17 Bear’ prize and was named ‘Overall Player for Women’s and Girls’ for Warwickshire County Cricket Club: selection to the Warwickshire Academy followed.

For Milly, the highlight of the year has been playing for Warwickshire woman. She says “playing cricket in Senior Division 1 has been an incredible, exciting and an unforgettable experience”.

Milly was also selected for ‘the School Games’ hosted by Loughborough University where the best 39, U18’s in England compete against each other.

Impressively, all of these sporting achievements are fitted in around an intensive academic programme as Milly prepares to sit her A Levels in Maths, Economics and Geography next June before embarking on a Finance and Management degree.

For Milly, her sporting commitments actually enhance her academic work, she says “Cricket is one of the toughest sports mentally as it requires discipline, concentration and determination and all of these amazing opportunities, as well as captaining Warwickshire U17’s girls 2018 season and my 1st school Lacrosse team has taught me time management, teamwork, people skills and how to balance my academic and sporting commitments.”

Moreton Hall Principal, Jonathan Forster, says “Milly is an exceptional Moreton Hall student and we are very proud of playing a part in her exciting journey”.