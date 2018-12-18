Crossbar Primary Festivals are a big hit with pupils

Shropshire youngsters have been given an exciting chance to represent their schools in fun sports festivals organised by a county coaching company.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport have launched the Crossbar Primary Festivals to be held throughout the academic year.

A trampoline dodgeball event at Shrewsbury’s Jump In was followed by a handball tournament at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

The festivals, which have proved a big hit with pupils, have been introduced to allow youngsters who may not have represented their schools at sport before to step into the spotlight.

Kevin Sandwith, the schools liaison officer for Crossbar, said: “The idea behind the Crossbar Primary Festivals is to cater for children who generally do not take part in sport outside school and perhaps have not previously had the chance to represent their school in team events.

“Taking part in our festivals can really help build a child’s confidence by trying something new. It’s all about them having fun, but there’s also a competitive element to it, which can be a new experience for them.

“The feedback we have received from children and teachers has been very positive. Trampoline dodgeball at Jump In was lots of fun and it was the same with handball, which is starting to gather more momentum through being played in schools.

“We’ve got more sports for the children to try in the new year when we will host events for futsal on January 16 for Years 3/4.

“There will also be a combined tournament involving archery, boccia and new age kurling, again for Years 3/4, on January 30.”

The two handball tournaments hosted by Crossbar at Lilleshall saw Captain Webb Primary School from Telford emerge as the winners for Years 5/6, with Coalbrookdale Primary School victorious for Years 3/4.