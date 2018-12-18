Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do father and son are medal winners

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do father and son Marcin and Albert Makarewicz have won a medal each at the recent Unified International Tae Kwon Do Federation Heart of England Christmas Championships, held in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

Albert, competing for the first time, won bronze for boys yellow belt sparring.

Pleasingly he reported to instructor Anna Bradford that he enjoyed it and was proud of himself.

Meanwhile, Dad Marcin scooped silver for men’s green belt patterns, losing out to a higher grade in the sparring category medals.

Both students train at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do at Oldbury Wells School and are keen to compete again and to improve their performances.