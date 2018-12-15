Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Peterborough United

Heartbreak for Shrewsbury Town as Peterborough United notch a late equaliser, as Sam Ricketts waits for his first league win.

A barnstormer of a strike from Rangers loanee Greg Docherty, gave Town a wonderful start to proceedings.

Peterborough United are the top away scorers in League One, so an equaliser was inevitable. Former Stevenage striker Matt Godden found it in the 12th minute.

Shrewsbury’s goals continued to be of a high quality. Feji Okenabirhie’s audacious effort appeared to give Sam Ricketts his first league victory as Shrewsbury boss, but Rhys Bennett popped up in the 92nd minute to snatch a point for the visitors.

Despite a defeat last time out, Sam Ricketts kept faith with the eleven that started the game at Burton last week.

Salop’s first attack resulted in a goal, and Greg Docherty’s corker of a strike is certainly one to remember. The midfielder tried his luck from 25 yards, and despite it taking an age for goalkeeper Aaron Chapman to dive, Docherty’s shot had enough power to find the back of the net.

And Shrewsbury continued to press as their diamond formation exposed Peterborough who were overran in the middle of the park.

But football is a funny old game and Posh levelled the scores completely against the run of play. Former Blackpool man Colin Daniel produced a cross into the box, and Matt Godden eluded his marker to divert beyond the reaches of Steve Arnold.

The pendulum swung in Town’s favour once more. Greg Docherty’s fierce cross was begging to be swept home, but Shrewsbury’s attacking players couldn’t make a telling touch.

Josh Laurent and Ollie Norburn were the next to try their luck in quick succession, but Aaron Chapman stood up to the task.

With Christmas almost upon us, it was Ivan Toney who was featuring as the pantomime villain. The ex Newcastle man scored seven in 26 games for Shrewsbury during the 2016/17 season. But the Shrewsbury fans were giving him plenty of stick, and the “wheys” were in full force when Toney steered an effort wide of the target.

At the beginning of the second half, Colin Daniel fired a 30-yard shot into the side-netting, as the visitors looked to nudge themselves ahead.

With almost an hour gone, Shrewsbury took the lead in remarkable circumstances. Feji Okenabirhie was sent on his bike down the flanks. Aaron Chapman took the bizarre decision to drift towards the ball. With Okenabirhie so far out wide, it appeared that finding a teammate would be the best option. However, the former Dagenham man had other ideas as he rifled a low drive into the back of the net.

And the in-form striker could have added another to his collection. Released by Greg Doherty, Okenabirhie bore down on goal but his shot was too tame to trouble Chapman.

Peterborough came close to levelling the scores with Matt Godden finding the crossbar from close range.

Winger Shaun Whalley has just returned from a calf injury, but he could be set for another spell on the side-lines as his brief cameo ended abruptly.

Shrewsbury were closing in on three points, but switched off at the death. Posh were throwing the kitchen sink at their opponents and it paid off. The ball bounced around in the box, and Rhys Bennett was alive to bundle home.

Town are at home again next weekend as they take on Coventry City, whilst Peterborough welcome Walsall.

Attendance: 5,393 (299 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent (62), 20. Holloway (71), 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 3. Haynes, 7. Whalley (62, 87), 9. Angol (87), 14. John-Lewis (71), 18. Gilliead, 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 3. Haynes, 18. Gilliead, 27. Sears

Peterborough United: (4-4-2)

1. Chapman, 15. Ward, 16. Bennett, 5. Tafazolli, 3. Daniel, 21. Maddison, 4. Woodyard, 11. Reed (70), 10. Dembele (57), 17. Toney, 9. Godden (78)

Subs: 2. Naismith, 6. Walker (70), 8. O’Hara, 19. Cooper (57), 25. O’Malley, 26. Stevens, 35. Cummings (78)

Subs Not Used: 2.Naismith, 8. O’Hara, 25. O’Malley, 26. Stevens

Other League One Results:

Barnsley 1 – 1 Portsmouth

Bradford 4 – 0 Walsall

Charlton 2 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Coventry 1 – 2 Luton

Doncaster 3 – 0 Scunthorpe

Fleetwood 1 – 0 Burton

Gillingham 2 – 2 Wycombe

Oxford 2 – 0 Blackpool

Rochdale 1 – 2 Plymouth

Southend 3 – 0 Accrington

Sunderland 2 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Report by: Ryan Hillback