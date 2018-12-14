Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough Utd

Shrewsbury Town welcome free-scoring Peterborough United, as Sam Ricketts eyes a first home victory.

Sam Ricketts endured a difficult start to life as Shrewsbury Town manager, as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Burton Albion.

Town enacted their revenge against the Brewers in midweek, albeit in a reserve team fixture.

Lee Angol scored a hattrick in the 4-3 win, and he will be looking to push for a start against Steve Evans’ Peterborough United.

Shaun Whalley played 90 minutes in that fixture, as he has now fully recovered from the calf injury that kept him out for two months.

Town have won just one of their previous ten fixtures against Peterborough United. But they did win 3-1 the last time these sides met back in April.

Like Town, Peterborough has a fully fit squad to choose from. Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Ivan Toney is firing on all cylinders and has notched 12 goals in 28 games for the club.

Peterborough who occupies 4th place in League One drew 2-2 with Oxford United in their last league match.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 9. Angol 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 7. Whalley, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway 23. Colkett,

Peterborough United: (4-4-2)

1. Chapman, 15. Ward, 16. Bennett, 5. Tafazolli, 3. Daniel, 21. Maddison, 4. Woodyard, 11. Reed, 10. Dembele, 17. Toney, 9. Godden

Subs: 2. Naismith, 8. O’Hara, 19. Cooper, 25. O’Malley, 26. Stevens, 27. Bassong, 35. Cummings

Preview by: Ryan Hillback