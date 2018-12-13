Seniors cricket set for busy 2019 in Shropshire with new teams and extra fixtures

Seniors cricket is flourishing in Shropshire – and 2019 is set to be busier than ever with new teams and extra fixtures to be played.

Now the organisers of the Shropshire Over 50s and Over 60s sides want to hear from any players interested in joining in with the fun.

In 2019 Shropshire will run 2nd XIs in both Over 50s and Over 60s age groups taking part in national competitions

At the Seniors’ annual meeting it was agreed the Over 50s 2nd XI will join the Southern Counties Senior Championship in a division that will see them play home and away against Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Gloucestershire and Wales.

It was also agreed that the Over 60s would enter their 2nd XI competition and they will be in a group which will see them play fixtures against Lancashire, Cheshire, Leicestershire and Yorkshire Ridings.

It comes on the growing success of the county’s Ist XI sides at both levels, with the Over 50s making the knockout stages of their competition in the last two years, whilst the Over 60s made their national final in 2017 and also qualified for the KO stages last season.

And it has also resulted in national recognition for Shropshire.

Over 60s skipper John Foster captained an England touring side to Australia while Over 50s opening bowler Calvin Priest was picked for the England Counties side which has just taken part in the first ever Over 50s World Cup in Australia and playing three One Day Internationals against the Aussies.

England made the semi-finals in the eight-team tournament where they were narrowly beaten by Pakistan, with Shifnal’s Calvin playing a major role with the ball in their progress through the competition.

Foster said: “Seniors cricket is thriving in Shropshire and Martin Chambers is doing a fantastic job bringing new players into the pool which is great to see.

“Things have grown steadily over the last 25 years so that now both our teams are very competitive within their respective groups, and there were sufficient players last season to enable the 2nd XIs to play some friendly fixtures. We have now decided to take another step forward and enter those sides in competitions.

“We want to hear from anyone who is interested in playing – regardless of who you have played for in the past. It is competitive but friendly cricket and a great social environment alongside people you will have probably known for years. It’s a great way to keep active and involved in the game.”

Clubs across Shropshire have been urged to provide details of anyone on their books who is either approaching or over 50 and eligible to join the squads for what will be a busy season in 2019.

Contact either Over 50s Administrator Martin Chambers via martin@thinkvideo.net or call 07837 773682 or Over 60s Administrator Andrew Clarke via andrew@morriscook.co.uk or call 07974 740004.