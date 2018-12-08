Match Report: Burton Albion 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts’ first game in charge ended in defeat as Burton Albion secured a 2-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

Goals courtesy of Liam Boyce and Scott Fraser put Nigel Clough’s side 2-0 ahead. Feji Okenabirhie pulled one back in injury time, but Sam Ricketts loses his first league game in charge.

Oliver Norburn returned from a knock, meaning that Shrewsbury named the same eleven as they did in their previous league fixture.

The Brewers were ahead inside three minutes albeit in a comedic fashion. Steve Arnold attempted to punt the ball, but it rebounded off Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce and found the back of the net.

Burton enjoyed more pressure, as Shrewsbury were camped inside their own half. They had a half chance when James Bolton’s tame effort was comfortably collected by Collins.

Then Feji Okenabirhie latched onto a through ball, but the former Dagenham forward couldn’t trouble the Burton stopper.

The second half was lacking in quality up until the 70th minute. Feji Okenabirhie was thwarted by the offside flag after good build up play.

With nine minutes of normal time remaining, Burton doubled their lead. Scott Fraser’s nimble footwork resulted in a fierce strike that beat Steve Arnold all ends up.

The visitors pulled one back in stoppage time. Feji Okenabirhie was sent clear through by Lenell John-Lewis, and his drive beat the keeper.

It wasn’t to be for Shrewsbury, who will hope to make amends when they welcome Peterborough next week. Burton visit Fleetwood.

Attendance: 3,062

Team Line Ups:

Burton Albion: (4-3-3)

40. Collins, 10. Akins, 2. Brayford, 5. McFadzean, 19. Hutchinson, 4. Allen, 23. Quinn, 7. Fraser, 8. Hesketh (72), 27. Boyce, 18. Miller (63)

Subs: 1. Bywater, 3. Buxton, 6. Turner (63), 9. Sbarra, 14. McCroy, 16. Harness (72), 44. Cole

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 20. Holloway, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 7. Whalley (77), 14. John-Lewis (82), 18. Gilliead (77), 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Rochdale

Accrington A – A Sunderland

Blackpool 2 – 1 Charlton

Bristol Rovers 0 – 4 Doncaster

Luton 2 – 0 Fleetwood

Peterborough 2 – 2 Oxford

Plymouth 3 – 3 Bradford

Portsmouth 2 – 0 Southend

Scunthorpe 0 – 2 Gillingham

Walsall 2 – 1 Coventry

Wycombe 1 – 0 Barnsley

Report by: Ryan Hillback