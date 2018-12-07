Match Preview: Burton Albion v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts takes charge of his first Shrewsbury Town league match as they make the relatively short distance to Burton.

The former Wales and Wolves defender got off to a perfect start in midweek, as Shrewsbury qualified for the next round of the Checkatrade Trophy by beating rivals Walsall.

And the ex Wrexham boss received another boost when Shaun Whalley returned from a calf injury, after missing the last month of action.

Midfielder Ollie Norburn has missed the last two matches with a knock, but he may return to take a place on the bench.

Doug Loft who has made just one league appearance since arriving in the summer, could come into the fold following an impressive performance against the Saddlers.

Andy Mangan and Shaun Whalley scored in a 2-1 victory the last time these sides met at the Pirelli Stadium.

League Cup quarter-finalists Burton Albion, will be without former Burnley striker Marvin Sordell (knee), and midfielder David Templeton (calf).

Jamie Allen (ankle) could miss out, but Nigel Clough could welcome back Ben Fox (hamstring) and Ben Turner (calf).

Burton who occupy 16th position in League One, lost 2-1 at home to Charlton Athletic in their last match.

Possible Line-Ups:

Burton Albion: (4-3-3)

40. Collins, 10. Akins, 2. Brayford, 5. McFadzean, 14. McCroy, 18. Miller, 23. Quinn, 7. Fraser, 8. Hesketh, 27. Boyce, 44. Cole

Subs: 1.Bywater, 3. Buxton, 6. Turner, 9. Sbarra, 12. Fox, 16. Harness, 22. Wallace

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 28. Laurent, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 12. Okenabirhie, 9. Angol

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 7. Whalley, 14. John-Lewis, 19. Loft, 21. Eisa, 23. Colkett

