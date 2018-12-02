Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town are through to the coveted third round of the FA Cup after a narrow victory against Scunthorpe.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway scored in the 35th minute to seal Shrewsbury’s passage to the next round of football’s oldest competition.

Danny Coyne made one change from the side that beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0. Oliver Norburn missed the clash through injury, with Alex Gilliead taking his place.

Scunthorpe took the game to the hosts early on. Matthew Lund turned possession over to former Huddersfield Town striker Lee Novak. He rose highest to nod just wide of the target.

At the other end, Feji Okenabirhie showed nimble footwork before unleashing a drive. Iron stopper Jak Alnwick pushed the attempt to safety.

Town began to control the game. Josh Laurent drove forward before unleashing a shot which deflected onto the crossbar.

Rangers loanee Greg Docherty initially crossed the ball but it fortuitously rebounded into him. His subsequent shot found the side netting.

But Town were not to be denied ten minutes before the break. Aaron Amadi-Holloway cut inside from the right before driving the ball from outside the box into the bottom corner.

Stuart McCall’s men were presented with a wonderful opportunity to level the scores. Leicester City loanee George Thomas’ 25 yard free-kick was palmed away from goal by Steve Arnold.

Shrewsbury began the second half in the ascendancy. Josh Laurent turned his marker and fired goalward, but his effort cleared the crossbar.

Scunthorpe’s next chance came when Andy Dales stood the ball up. Cameron Burgess ghosted in-behind and saw his header go over.

Shrewsbury’s could have doubled the scores, but Lenell John-Lewis planted his header wide of the goal.

The visitors were awarded a penalty towards the end of the match. Lee Novak fell to the deck under minimal contact, but Josh Morris was thwarted by Steve Arnold.

Shrewsbury will find out their 3rd round opponents on Monday between 7:30pm and 8pm live on BBC. They face rivals Walsall in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday, Scunthorpe welcome Gillingham next Saturday.

Attendance: 3,427 (192 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 28. Laurent (75), 42. Grant 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway, 12. Okenabirhie (92)

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel (92), 3. Haynes, 14. John-Lewis (75), 21. Eisa, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 3. Haynes, 21. Eisa, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Scunthorpe United: (4-4-2)

25. Alnwick, 23. McArdle, 20. Goode, 21. Burgess, 3. Borthwick-Jackson, 18. Thomas, 7. Lund, 11. Morris, 12. Dales (75), 17. Novak, 29. Wootton

Subs: 8. Horsfield, 9. Ugbo, 10. Humphrys, 15. Lewis, 19. El-Mhanni (75) 22. Sutton, 27. Flatt

Subs Not Used: 8. Horsfield, 9. Ugbo, 10. Humphrys, 15. Lewis, 22. Sutton, 27. Flatt

Other FA Cup Round 2 Results: (at the time of writing)

Barnet 1 – 0 Stockport

Bury 0 – 1 Luton

Chesterfield 0 – 2 Grimsby

Rochdale 0 – 1 Portsmouth

Slough 0 – 1 Gillingham

Swindon 0 – 1 Woking

Tranmere 1 – 1 Southport

Report by: Ryan Hillback