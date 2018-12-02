Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town are set to welcome Scunthorpe United today as the two league rivals compete for a place in the coveted third round of the FA Cup.

Sky sources are reporting that Shrewsbury are set to appoint former Wales and Wolves defender Sam Ricketts as their new manager.

The 37-year-old is currently in charge of National League side Wrexham, and is less than seven months into a three-year deal.

Ricketts was told to stay away form the Welsh side until the speculation is resolved, and therefore, did not take charge of their FA Cup tie against Newport County.

The tie against Scunthorpe is likely to be interim boss Dany Coyne’s final game in charge, of what has been a successful spell.

The ex goalkeeper could name the same side that defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-0 in midweek, with only Shaun Whalley (calf) potentially unavailable.

It is the first time these sides have met in the FA Cup since November 2003 – a Paul Hayes double earned Scunthorpe a 2-1 win.

Iron boss Stuart McCall could be without midfielder Funso Ojo (hamstring) whilst winger Ryan Colclough (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Former Newcastle United defender James Perch is suspended after seeing red in the 2-0 loss against Southend.

Jordan Clarke (shoulder), and Levi Sutton (thigh), remain out.

Scunthorpe beat League Cup quarter-finalists Burton Albion 2-1 to book their visit to Shrewsbury.

Possible Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 21. Eisa, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Scunthorpe United: (4-3-3)

25. Alnwick, 25. McArdle, 20. Goode, 21. Burgess, 15. Lewis, 9. Ugbo, 8. Horsfield, 11. Morris, 18. Thomas, 17. Novak, 12. Dales

Subs: 7. Lund 10. Humphrys, 19. El-Mhanni, 27. Flatt, 28. Hornshaw 29. Wootton, 40. Pugh

Other FA Cup Results and Fixtures:

Friday:

Solihull Moors 0 – 0 Blackpool

Saturday:

Accrington 3 – 1 Cheltenham

Charlton 0 – 2 Doncaster

Halifax 1 – 3 AFC Wimbledon

Lincoln 2 – 0 Carlisle

Maidstone 0 – 2 Oldham

Peterborough 2 – 2 Bradford

Plymouth 1 – 2 Oxford United

Southend 2 – 4 Barnsley

Walsall 1 – 1 Sunderland

Sunday:

Barnet V Stockport

Bury V Luton

Chesterfield V Grimsby

Rochdale V Portsmouth

Slough V Gillingham

Swindon V Woking

Tranmere V Southport

Monday:

Guiseley V Fleetwood

Preview by: Ryan Hillback