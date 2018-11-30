Shropshire ice hockey team reveal new jersey

An ice hockey team in Shropshire has revealed their brand new jersey and team captains ahead of the 2019 season.

Shropshire Huskies who will play their home games at the Telford ice rink announced Jamie Moorhouse, Carl Hindley and Dan Gadsden as their captains.

The Huskies first competitive fixture will be against Solihull Vikings on December 22nd and will be played in the name of charity.

Huskies general manager AJ Bethell said: “Those who are local to Telford will know all about young Zac Oliver and his fight against acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“Many of the big clubs have set an example by playing their part for Zac and we aim to play our part too, by raising money toward his cause via donation buckets.

“There will also be a game night raffle which will include a Huskies game shirt worn by our captain in his first outing.”

The Vikings will present Shropshire with a stern test having steamrolled their way through the opposition to the Bethany’s Legacy Challenge Cup Playoff Finals last season – narrowly beaten by the MK Hurricanes.

Huskies captain Jamie Moorhouse said of the new jersey: “Months ago when we came together to talk about our home colours and jersey, our main goal was to achieve something unique that made a bold statement.

“The end product has blown us away and thankfully we have been lucky enough to receive lots of help from a good friend outside the club to design our emblem and create an identity for the Huskies – if it wasn’t for him, we couldn’t have pulled this off.”

If you want to support the Huskies against the Vikings face off is 7pm at Telford ice rink with free entry.