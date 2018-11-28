Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 0 Plymouth Argyle

Shrewsbury Town put strugglers Plymouth Argyle to the sword as they earn their first clean sheet in eight league games.

Greg Docherty and Feji Okenabirhie sealed a comfortable victory for Shrewsbury in a match in which they controlled.

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler was in attendance. The 43-year-old is listed as a 7/1 favourite with Sky Bet to take the vacant managerial hotseat. His only previous experience as a manager came in the 2011/12 season with Thailand outfit Muangthong United FC.

Interim boss Danny Coyne made one change from the side that lost 3-2 against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend. James Bolton replace Ipswich loanee Josh Emmanuel.

Shrewsbury Town began on the front foot, with Plymouth being prepared to catch the hosts on the break.

The first chance fell to Derek Adams’ side. Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Freddie Ladapo, powered a shot goalward which Steve Arnold palmed behind.

At the other end, Luke Waterfall’s speculative long-range effort was spilled by Arsenal loanee Matt Macey, neither Aaron Amadi-Holloway nor Feji Okenabirhie could tuck away the rebound.

Plymouth came into this one on the back of a 2-1 victory against Fleetwood, as they attempt to arrest their poor start to the season that has seen them fall to 22nd.

In Freddie Ladapo, they have a striker enjoying a purple patch, with eight goals in his last nine games.

And he had Plymouth’s next opportunity. Ladapo’s attempt missed the target after he collected a fine through ball from Ruben Lamieras.

But Shrewsbury always looked comfortable. Rangers loanee Greg Docherty seized control on the edge of the box, with his drive just sailing past the goal.

However, he was not to be denied in the 35th minute. Former Argyle midfielder Ollie Norburn threaded a pass through to Docherty, who curled a magnificent attempt beyond the reach of Matt Macey.

The visitors could have gone into the break on level terms. Ruben Lamieras saw his deflected shot expertly saved by Steve Arnold.

The second half took a while to get going, Shrewsbury were reduced to taking long shots, and Plymouth failed to venture forward and produce meaningful attacks.

And with 22 minutes of normal time remaining, Shrewsbury sealed the win. Aaron Amadi-Holloway turned provider and sent Feji Okenabirhie in the clear, he gave the keeper the eyes, and put the ball into the back of the net.

Greg Docherty could have made it 3-0, but he needed a little bit more luck, as his attempt skimmed the top of the crossbar.

A thoroughly professional performance from Shrewsbury sees them rise to 15th, whilst Plymouth remain in 22nd.

Shrewsbury welcome Scunthorpe United in the 2nd round of the FA Cup on Sunday, whilst Plymouth are at home to Oxford United in the same competition.

Attendance: 5,279 (370 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn (56), 28. Laurent, 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie (92), 20. Holloway (81)

Subs: 1. Coleman, 3. Haynes, 14. John-Lewis (81), 18. Gilliead (56), 21. Eisa (92), 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 3. Haynes, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Plymouth Argyle: (4-1-4-1)

1. Macey, 22, Moore, 4. Songo’o, 14. Canavan, 23. Smith-Brown, 8. Fox, 11. Lamieras, 7. Sarcevic, 6. Ness, 16. J. Grant, 19. Ladapo

Subs: 2. Riley, 9. Taylor, 10. Carey, 13. O’Keefe, 21. Letheren, 24. P. Grant, 35. Jephcott

Other League One Results:

Accrington 1 – 2 Wycombe

Bristol Rovers 1 – 2 Gillingham

Doncaster 2 – 0 Blackpool

Fleetwood 3 – 0 Coventry

Luton 4 – 0 Bradford

Oxford 4 – 2 Rochdale

Peterborough 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth 2 – 0 Walsall

Southend 2 – 0 Scunthorpe

Sunderland 4 – 2 Barnsley

Report by: Ryan Hillback